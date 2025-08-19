Trump Embraces TikTok For Messaging Despite National Security Fears: White House Posts 'America We Are BACK'

The White House has officially joined TikTok, launching an account with President Donald Trump declaring, "I am your voice," even as lawmakers warn the Chinese-owned app may still face a U.S. ban.

Trump's White House Joins TikTok To Target 170 Million Users

On Tuesday evening, the White House rolled out its new TikTok handle, @whitehouse, posting a short video that featured Trump saying: "I am your voice."

The caption read, "America we are BACK! What's up TikTok?"

At the time of writing, the account had more than 40,000 followers and Trump’s video had received over 273,000 views.

Trump, who credited TikTok with helping him connect with younger voters in his 2024 election win over Kamala Harris, now appears eager to use the platform to reach its more than 170 million U.S. users.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration was committed to reaching Americans on as many platforms as possible, reported Reuters.

"President Trump’s message dominated TikTok during his presidential campaign, and we’re excited to build upon those successes," she said.

TikTok-Related Security Fears And US Law

Despite Trump's enthusiasm, TikTok remains under intense scrutiny in Washington. U.S. intelligence agencies have long warned that TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, could be pressured by Beijing to hand over user data or manipulate content.

In 2024, Congress passed a law requiring ByteDance to sell TikTok's U.S. business or face a nationwide ban. The deadline was set for Jan. 19, 2025, the day before Trump began his second term.

Since then, he has extended it three times, most recently to Sept. 17.

Critics argue that the administration is flouting the law and putting national security at risk.

What Is TikTok's Next Move

TikTok is reportedly preparing a new version of its app for U.S. users, expected to launch on Sept. 5, 2025. Existing users will eventually need to switch to the new app before March 2026, when the current version will stop functioning.

Meanwhile, private equity giant Blackstone Inc. BX withdrew from the consortium vying for TikTok's U.S. operations in July, weakening the effort.

Whether ByteDance is willing to sell the popular video platform remains uncertain, as the company has spent much of the past year dismissing the possibility.

Still, other companies like Oracle Corp ORCL and the venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz have expressed interest in a potential acquisition.

What Are The Stakes

The future of TikTok in the U.S. is far from certain. The app reported $43 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2025, surpassing Meta Platforms, Inc. META and boasts about 170 million American users.

