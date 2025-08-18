BYD Tops Global EV Charts With 30% Q2 Growth As Tesla Sales Sink 14% Worldwide

BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY led the global new energy vehicle (NEV) sales charts as the sector recorded a 30% YoY growth in 2025 amid Tesla Inc.'s TSLA poor sales run.

BYD Leads The EV Pack, Tesla Falls Behind

Global NEV sales, including Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles, as well as Fuel Cell Vehicles, reached 4.86 million units during the second quarter of 2025, market research firm Trendforce revealed in a report on Monday.

BYD retained its position as the leading BEV manufacturer, capturing over 18.3% of the total market share, while Tesla came in at the second spot with an 11.7% market share. The EV giant's market share fell after experiencing a 14% YoY drop in sales in multiple regions, the report said.

Meanwhile, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. GELYF held over 6.4% of the market in third place, while Stellantis NV STLA backed Leapmotor captured the sixth spot on the list and Xpeng Inc. XPEV was seventh.

Tesla Sales Decline Yet Again, BYD Surges In The UK

This data comes as Tesla sales declined by double digits in markets like France, Sweden and Denmark. Tesla's California sales also fell 21% despite the Model 3 and the Model Y being the best-selling models in the state.

Tesla also slashed its UK lease prices by over 40% as sales fell in the region by over 60%. Meanwhile, BYD sales surged 314% in the UK, after the company sold over 3,184 units during July.

BYD Hits India Record, Europe Expansion In Sight

BYD also hit a new sales record in India, as the Chinese automaker sold over 3,000 units in the country by August, a figure that surpassed its total sales in the market during 2024.

The surge coincides with the company's plans to expand into Europe, with BYD's luxury subbrands like Yangwang, as well as Denza, set for European debuts next year.

