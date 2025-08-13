OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Unveils GPT-5 Controls, Reinstates GPT-4o For ChatGPT Paid Users After Backlash

On Wednesday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced updates to ChatGPT, giving users new control over GPT-5 and bringing back the previously retired GPT-4o model for paid subscribers following user complaints.

New GPT-5 Modes Give Users More Control

Altman announced that ChatGPT users can now select from three response modes for GPT-5: "Auto," "Fast" and "Thinking."

While most users are expected to stick with Auto, the additional options aim to provide faster replies or deeper, more detailed reasoning, said Altman.

For the Thinking mode, a weekly limit of 3,000 messages applies, with extra capacity accessible via GPT-5 Thinking mini.

The model also now supports a 196,000-token context limit, allowing it to process longer conversations and documents. These limits may change over time based on usage patterns.

Paid users also gain access to a "Show additional models" toggle in ChatGPT's web settings, unlocking options like o3, 4.1, and GPT-5 Thinking mini, while GPT-4.5 remains exclusive to Pro subscribers due to its high GPU cost.

GPT-4o Returns After User Backlash

The update comes after strong pushback from longtime users who criticized GPT-5's personality as "cold" and "mechanical." Many expressed attachment to GPT-4o, describing its removal as "losing a trusted friend."

Altman previously acknowledged the feedback on X, writing, "It feels different and stronger than the kinds of attachment people have had to previous kinds of technology (and so suddenly deprecating old models that users depended on in their workflows was a mistake)."

He also confirmed GPT-4o will be reinstated as a selectable option for Plus subscribers.

Funding Talks Could Raise Valuation to $500 Billion

Separately, OpenAI is reportedly exploring a secondary stock sale that could increase its valuation to $500 billion, up from $300 billion following its $40 billion funding round in April.

The move highlights growing investor interest in AI as competitors like Anthropic and xAI continue to raise billions in capital.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Meir Chaimowitz on Shutterstock