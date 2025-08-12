Tesla Records 13.4K New Registrations In China From August 4-10, July Sales Down 12%

Tesla Inc. TSLA recorded over 13.4k new insured registrations from August 4 to August 10 amid global sales woes for Elon Musk's EV giant.

A 71% Jump Compared To The Last Quarter

Tesla registrations for the week jumped almost 71% in comparison to the previous quarter, according to data shared by influencer Roland Pircher on social media platform X on Monday.

However, the quarter is still down 11% YoY compared to the same period last year, the data suggests. Despite the YoY decline, it was still the highest week of the quarter so far.

July Sales Hit 12% YoY Decline

Tesla also reported 40,617 units sold in China during July, the data shows. The reported sales during July declined 12% YoY. China's Battery-Electric Vehicle market was 33.2%, the data shows. However, Tesla holds over 6.7% of that sector, the data shows.

Tesla Sales Decline In China, Europe

This comes as Tesla recorded a decline in Model Y and Model 3 sales in China, 15% and over 30% in July. The Model Y sold over 30,766 units during the month and 9,851 units of the Model 3.

The company's European sales are also declining, with a 60% fall in sales in the UK as well as double-digit declines in Sweden, France and Denmark.

Elsewhere, Tesla leads EV price deductions in July, according to data from Kelley Blue Book, with an average transaction value of $52,949. The ATP was down 9.1% YoY.

