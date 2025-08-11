Nvidia Corp. NVDA traded Monday just shy of its 52-week high of $183.88, driven by ongoing artificial intelligence optimism and a major resolution in its China chip export dispute.

The chipmaker agreed to pay 15% of revenue from China sales of its H20 AI processors to the U.S. government in exchange for export licenses, ending a long-running standoff over access to its largest semiconductor market.

The move comes as reports last week indicated former President Donald Trump’s plans to impose tariffs approaching 100% on chipmakers that don’t manufacture in the U.S.

On Monday, Nvidia also rolled out a string of new products aimed at solidifying its dominance in AI computing.

The company launched the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU for mainstream 2U enterprise servers, enabling faster migration from CPU-based systems to GPU-powered computing.

Partnering with Cisco Systems CSCO, Dell Technologies DELL, Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE, Lenovo LNVGY, and Super Micro Computer SMCI, Nvidia will deliver RTX PRO Servers in various configurations to accelerate workloads in AI, data analytics, content creation, graphics, simulation, and industrial applications.

The servers promise up to 45x performance and 18x energy efficiency gains over CPU-only systems, featuring fifth-gen Tensor Cores, second-gen Transformer Engine with FP4 precision, and fourth-gen RTX technology.

Designed as the backbone for AI factories and Nvidia’s AI Data Platform, the RTX PRO lineup supports multi-user deployments, AI agents, and advanced workflows like robotics simulation and digital twins.

Nvidia also debuted new Omniverse libraries and Cosmos world foundation models (WFMs) to advance robotics and physical AI. Backed by RTX PRO Blackwell Servers and Nvidia DGX Cloud, these tools enable the creation of physically accurate digital twins, realistic simulation environments, synthetic training data, and AI agents capable of interacting with the physical world.

The Omniverse SDKs add interoperability between MuJoCo and OpenUSD, introduce advanced neural rendering through NuRec, and expand Isaac Sim and Isaac Lab frameworks for robotics simulation and learning. Cosmos updates include Transfer-2 for faster, photorealistic synthetic data generation and Cosmos Reason, a 7B-parameter vision language reasoning model that brings human-like planning and decision-making to robots.

Industry leaders like Boston Dynamics, Amazon.com AMZN Devices & Services, Magna International MGA, and Uber Technologies UBER are adopting these tools to accelerate AI robotics, autonomous vehicles, and industrial automation. With this release, Nvidia positions its AI infrastructure as the backbone for next-generation robotics workloads, from training and simulation to real-world deployment.

Nvidia stock gained 37% year-to-date topping the NASDAQ 100 Index’s 13%.

Price Action: NVDA stock is trading higher by 0.36% to $183.40 at last check Monday.

