Elon Musk Says 'Epic Outcome' Ahead For Tesla As Company Scraps Dojo In-House AI Program

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says that he sees a potential for significant growth for the EV giant's AI efforts despite the company scrapping in-house AI chip efforts.

Elon Musk's "Epic" AI Outcome For Tesla

An X user going by the name of Gali posted on the social media platform on Sunday, sharing their thoughts on Tesla scrapping in-house chip development efforts, calling it a "big win" for the company.

"Tesla's in house chip design is a key advantage and reason their full self-driving tech (and soon Optimus) can make complex decisions in real time," the user said and added that the media was skewing perception regarding the move.

Gali also said that the Dojo program culminated with the development of the AI6 chip, which will be the "backbone" for Optimus and the Cybercab.

Musk responded to the post on Sunday, hailing Tesla's AI efforts. "I see a potential path for an epic outcome," the billionaire said in his response.

Dojo Comes To An End, Multi-Billion Dollar Deal With Samsung

Tesla recently pulled the plug on its in-house AI chip program, Dojo, as over 20 employees left the company to join DensityAI, a company founded by former Tesla executives, including Ganesh Venkataramanan.

This also coincides with Tesla signing a $16.5 billion deal with Samsung Electronics SSNLF to develop AI6 chips for the company's self-driving technology.

Tesla’s Robotaxi Targets In Sight Amid FSD Lawsuit

Elsewhere, the company has secured a permit to officially operate its ride-hailing service in Texas, in what could prove to be a major boost to Musk's Robotaxi ambitions.

However, the road may not be as simple, as the company is facing a fresh lawsuit filed by investors who claim that Musk, as well as Tesla, misled the company over its FSD system’s safety stemming from the company’s Austin Robotaxi launch in June when the vehicles recorded instances of speeding, driving in the wrong lane and more.

Tesla scores well on Momentum, Quality and Growth metrics, but offers poor Value. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: VTT Studio / Shutterstock.com