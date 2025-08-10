Tesla Leads Used EV Sales In Record-Setting Week As Rivian Misses, Lyft Stock Falls, Lucid Faces Headwinds — This Week In Mobility

The past week was a rollercoaster ride for the market, with significant developments in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. From Rivian’s second-quarter earnings report to Lyft’s stock drop, the EV market hitting new records, Lucid facing near-term headwinds, and Tesla dominating used EV sales, there was no shortage of action. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

Rivian Automotive Inc’s RIVN Q2 Earnings: A Mixed Bag

Rivian released its second-quarter financial results, which revealed a revenue beat but an EPS miss. Despite heavier losses, the company’s delivery guidance remains on track.

LYFT Inc.’s LYFT Stock Takes A Hit Post Q2 Results

Lyft released its second-quarter results, which led to a drop in its stock. Despite beating the analyst consensus estimate with earnings of 10 cents per share, the market reacted negatively.

Record-Breaking EV Market Share In Europe

The European EV market continues to dominate, with July hitting new records. Only 25 petrol-only vehicles were sold for the month, indicating a significant shift towards electric vehicles.

Lucid Group Inc LCID Faces Near-Term Headwinds Despite Uber Robotaxi Plans

Lucid Group shares fell after the EV maker reported disappointing second-quarter results. Despite plans for an Uber Robotaxi launch, the company faces near-term headwinds.

Tesla Inc TSLA Dominates Used EV Sales

Tesla continues to dominate the used EV sales on Carvana, with an electrified mix hitting a record 9%. The company reported that 9% of the unit sales were EVs and PHEVs in the second quarter of 2025, up from just over 2% in the same period in 2023.

