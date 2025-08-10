Tesla Leads Used EV Sales In Record-Setting Week As Rivian Misses, Lyft Stock Falls, Lucid Faces Headwinds — This Week In Mobility

The past week was a rollercoaster ride for the market, with significant developments in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. From Rivian’s second-quarter earnings report to Lyft’s stock drop, the EV market hitting new records, Lucid facing near-term headwinds, and Tesla dominating used EV sales, there was no shortage of action. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.
Rivian Automotive Inc’s RIVN Q2 Earnings: A Mixed Bag
Rivian released its second-quarter financial results, which revealed a revenue beat but an EPS miss. Despite heavier losses, the company’s delivery guidance remains on track.
LYFT Inc.’s LYFT Stock Takes A Hit Post Q2 Results
Lyft released its second-quarter results, which led to a drop in its stock. Despite beating the analyst consensus estimate with earnings of 10 cents per share, the market reacted negatively.
See Also: Tesla Offers Free Lifetime Supercharging With Foundation Series Cybertruck As It Looks To Clear Inventory
Record-Breaking EV Market Share In Europe
The European EV market continues to dominate, with July hitting new records. Only 25 petrol-only vehicles were sold for the month, indicating a significant shift towards electric vehicles.
Lucid Group Inc LCID Faces Near-Term Headwinds Despite Uber Robotaxi Plans
Lucid Group shares fell after the EV maker reported disappointing second-quarter results. Despite plans for an Uber Robotaxi launch, the company faces near-term headwinds.
Tesla Inc TSLA Dominates Used EV Sales
Tesla continues to dominate the used EV sales on Carvana, with an electrified mix hitting a record 9%. The company reported that 9% of the unit sales were EVs and PHEVs in the second quarter of 2025, up from just over 2% in the same period in 2023.
Read Next:
- Bill Gates Commits Majority Of $200 Billion Foundation Budget To Africa Over Next 20 Years Amid Trump's Massive USAID Cuts
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Ananya Gairola
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.