OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced the return of GPT-4o in the wake of a strong backlash from Reddit users over the newly introduced GPT-5.

What Happened: OpenAI decided to resurrect GPT-4o less than a day after its replacement with GPT-5. This move was a direct response to a Reddit forum where users voiced their dissatisfaction with the new bot’s tone, with some even shedding tears over the disappearance of GPT-4o.

The forced upgrade and the lack of an option to select legacy models were met with criticism, leading to many long-term users cancelling their subscriptions.

Altman responded to the backlash, promising to bring back GPT-4o for Plus subscribers, a paid subscription plan costing $20 a month.

GPT-5 was launched on August 7, offering improved writing, coding, math, and science abilities.

However, users found its “flat” tone and perceived lack of creativity off-putting. Altman admitted to underestimating the importance of some GPT-4o traits to users and pledged transparency in future decisions.

Why It Matters: The return of GPT-4o underscores the importance of user feedback in shaping the direction of tech products.

OpenAI’s quick response to user dissatisfaction demonstrates a commitment to customer satisfaction and a willingness to adapt.

The incident also highlights the challenges faced by tech companies in balancing innovation with user expectations and preferences.

