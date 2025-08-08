It's been a rare good week for Apple Inc AAPL bulls. A $100 billion U.S. manufacturing splash earned CEO Tim Cook some political goodwill and helped clear tariff fog — yet Wedbush’s Dan Ives has a stark warning for the iPhone maker.

What Happened: Big tech is zipping around the AI track like an F1 car in Monza, Ives says. Apple, however, is “on a park bench drinking lemonade.”

With 2.4 billion iOS devices in play, Apple should be leading the AI charge. Instead, the smartphone innovator has a “black cloud” over its stock, Ives says. An “invisible AI strategy” has essentially created a “Blackberry Moment” for Cook, he added.

Three Things Cook Must Do — Fast

To avoid being left in the digital dust, Ives lays out a three-part rescue plan:

Buy Perplexity — The AI search engine is "a drop in the bucket" at $30 billion, but could supercharge Siri and reposition Apple in the AI space.

— The AI search engine is "a drop in the bucket" at $30 billion, but could supercharge Siri and reposition Apple in the AI space. Hire Real AI Talent — Apple's management team needs a shake-up. "Back to the Future" vibes won't cut it anymore.

— Apple's management team needs a shake-up. "Back to the Future" vibes won't cut it anymore. Partner With Google Gemini — OpenAI isn't the answer, Ives insists. Despite regulatory hurdles, making way for Alphabet Inc‘s GOOGL GOOG Google Gemini’s deep integration could be Apple's best bet.

Ives still sees Apple as an Outperform with a $270 target, but warns that time is not on Cook's side. "It's time to take some big shots," he says — or risk being benched forever.

