Uber CEO Welcomes Tesla's Robotaxi Entry, But Says There Will Be No Winner-Take-All: 'Could Be A Competitor, Could Be A Partner'

Uber Technologies Inc. UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Tesla Inc.'s TSLA foray into robotaxis is a positive step for the autonomous driving industry, noting that the future market is large enough for multiple players to succeed.

Khosrowshahi: Tesla's Entry Validates The Market

In a CNBC "Squawk Box" interview on Wednesday following Uber's earnings release, Khosrowshahi addressed Tesla’s robotaxi rollout in Austin, calling it a welcome development in a growing space.

"It [Tesla] could be a competitor, could be a partner," Khosrowshahi said, adding, "When you’re talking about trillion-dollar TAMs [Total Addressable Markets], there will be no winner-take-all in this marketplace."

He praised Tesla for its measured approach, saying they’re taking their time and making sure they’re expanding safely. "We’ve always believed that the potential in self-driving is for these cars to be superhuman in terms of safety."

Uber Expands Autonomous Partnerships Worldwide

Khosrowshahi also highlighted Uber's growing partnerships in autonomous driving, which include collaborations with Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Waymo in Austin and Atlanta, WeRide in Abu Dhabi and Wave in the U.K.

"The average Waymo in Atlanta is busier than 99% of drivers in the city," he reiterated, underscoring early momentum in robotaxi adoption. Uber is also working with Baidu Inc. BIDU outside the U.S.

Robotaxi Race Heats Up In The US

Tesla officially launched its Robotaxi pilot in Austin in June, deploying over 10 Model Y vehicles in a limited rollout aimed at influencers and early adopters. The service mirrors ride-hailing apps like Uber, but features full self-driving capabilities.

Other players, such as Waymo and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN-backed Zoox, are also ramping up operations.

Despite regulatory scrutiny—particularly around Tesla's Full Self-Driving performance—Khosrowshahi remains optimistic. "All of this competition in autonomous is going to create safer streets, and we are going to be a big part of that," he said.

Uber Reports Q2 Earnings Beating Estimates

Uber announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, posting revenue of $12.65 billion — an 18% increase compared to the same period last year and above the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion.

The company also delivered an adjusted earnings per share of 63 cents, slightly surpassing the expected 62 cents.

By segment, Mobility revenue climbed 19% year-over-year to $7.3 billion, Delivery rose 25% to $4.1 billion, while Freight revenue slipped 1% to $1.3 billion.

