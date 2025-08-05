Harley-Davidson Names Artie Starrs CEO As Sales Decline

Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG has appointed a new CEO amid declining sales in Q2 2025.

Artie Starrs Takes The Reign

"Harley-Davidson Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Artie Starrs as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2025," the company said in an official statement published on Monday.

Starrs will replace the current CEO, Jochen Zeitz, who will remain with the Milwaukee-based motorcycle company until 2026 "to facilitate a smooth transition," the company said in the statement.

Starrs, who previously led Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp MODG as the company CEO, called the opportunity "a huge privilege" and that he was "excited by the tremendous potential to both drive growth and further enhance the H-D experience."

Harley-Davidson's Declining Sales

The company posted mixed results at the Q2 earnings call last week, with global retail motorcycle sales dropping 15% and quarterly sales missing the analyst consensus of $1.1 billion as the company reported $1.04 billion, slipping 23% YoY.

However, as the company's financial division, Harley-Davidson Financial Services or HDFS, announced a partnership with KKR KKR and PIMCO, the company’s stock surged 20.7%.

Affordable Model In The Pipeline

At the earnings call, the company shared that it will release a new, $6,000 motorcycle next year, inspired by the company's iconic "Sprint" motorcycle from the 1960s.

The motorcycle is targeted towards newer riders and has been under development since 2021, Zeitz said during the earnings call with investors on Wednesday.

Harley-Davidson scores well on the Value metric and offers satisfactory Growth, but scores poorly on the Momentum and Quality metrics. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Andrei Armiagov / Shutterstock.com