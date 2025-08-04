Rivian Sales Hit 10-Month High, But Trump EV Rollbacks Threaten $300 Million Stream

Rivian Technologies Inc. RIVN recorded its best sales in the U.S. in almost a year during July, despite a 14% YoY decline, as the Tesla Inc. TSLA rival gears up for its Q2 earnings call on Tuesday.

What Happened: The company recorded over 4,200 units sold in July in the U.S. domestic market, EV reported on Sunday.

The figure, while still representing a YoY decline, illustrates a 20% surge in sales compared to June and is the company's best month sales-wise since September 2024, the report suggests.

Rivian's YTD sales came in at 25,424 units, a 21.5% drop from the same period last year, which saw the company sell over 32,376 units, data from the report showed.

Why It Matters: The news comes as the Trump administration's anti-EV stance could cause Rivian to potentially lose out on a $300 million revenue stream for the company through the sales of ZEV credits.

This also coincides with the EPA or Environmental Protection Agency's proposal to rescind the 2009 Endangerment Finding, which forms the basis of much of the U.S.'s climate action.

Rescinding the finding could result in relaxed emission norms as well as take most of the pressure off automakers to follow current emission standards.

What could hurt the prospects more is the administration's decision to axe the $7,500 Federal EV credit offered on all new electric vehicle purchases, which comes to an end on September 30.

Rivian, however, has continued to grow with the company's micromobility spinoff, Also Inc., reaching a $1 billion valuation after it raised over $200 million in its latest round of funding.

Photo courtesy: Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock