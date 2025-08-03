Ford's EV Tease, Tesla's Legal Woes, Boeing's Negligence Lawsuit And More: This Week In Mobility

The past week was a rollercoaster ride in the world of business and finance. From Ford’s big EV tease to Mary Kay’s iconic pink Cadillac going electric, there was no shortage of intriguing stories. Let’s dive into the top five stories that made headlines.

Ford’s ‘Model T Moment’

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor Company, has hinted at a significant shift in the company’s EV sector, urging investors and consumers to mark Aug. 11 on their calendars. This announcement came during the company’s second-quarter financial results, which also shed light on the economic impacts of the Trump administration’s tariffs on the automaker.

Read the full article here.

Mary Kay’s Pink Cadillac Goes Electric

Beauty giant Mary Kay is embracing the electric future. The company, known for awarding pink Cadillac vehicles to its top sales employees, announced that it will now switch to the Cadillac OPTIQ electric vehicle for its special Mary Kay model.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Economists Flip To Trump’s Side After Jobs Data–And Jerome Powell Is Now In Trouble



Tesla’s $243 Million Autopilot Crash Verdict

A Florida jury has ruled against Tesla Inc., ordering the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle giant to pay $243 million in a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 fatal crash involving its Autopilot feature.

Read the full article here.

Boeing Sued for Negligence

Boeing Co. is facing a lawsuit from four flight attendants over a mid-air cabin blowout in a 737 MAX 9 aircraft operated by Alaska Air Group Inc. The plaintiffs are seeking compensation for emotional and physical injuries, as well as economic damages.

Read the full article here.

Chinese EV Surge in Europe

Despite tariffs imposed by the European Union last year, Chinese EV companies secured over 10.6% of Europe’s total EV market share in June. This figure is the highest since last year’s 11.1% market share in June.

Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Ananya Gairola

Photo courtesy: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com