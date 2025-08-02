Nintendo Hikes Prices On Switch Consoles In The US, Warns Of More Increases Amid Supply Shortages And Trade War Tensions

On Friday, Nintendo Co. NTDOY said it's raising the price of its original Switch lineup in the U.S. starting Aug. 3, citing market conditions, ongoing supply constraints and rising trade pressures as factors.

Price Increases Hit Original Switch, OLED And Lite Models

In a statement posted on its website, Nintendo said the price hike will affect its "family of systems and products," including the standard Switch console, the OLED version, the Switch Lite and select accessories.

The company said the decision was made "based on market conditions" and that the price changes would take effect Aug. 3 across the U.S. retail landscape.

Prices for the newly released Switch 2 console will remain unchanged—for now.

Switch 2 Sells Over 5.8 Million Units Despite Supply Crunch

The announcement came shortly after Nintendo reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that beat expectations. The Japanese gaming giant disclosed that it has sold 5.82 million Switch 2 consoles since its June 5 launch, reported CNBC.

Despite strong sales, analysts believe the company's full-year guidance of 15 million Switch 2 units may be too conservative given continued high demand.

In July, reports indicated that Switch 2 consoles remain scarce in Japan, with consumers entering lotteries just for a chance to buy one. Analysts expect the shortage to persist until at least spring 2026.

Trade War With Tariffs Adds Further Pressure

Nintendo's pricing update also comes amid escalating trade tensions.

Before the major headline on Friday, President Donald Trump's administration introduced a new wave of reciprocal tariffs ranging from 10% to 41% on dozens of countries, including key Asian trading partners.

The Switch 2 launched during a pause in tariffs on Japan and Vietnam, but the latest round could impact hardware manufacturing and shipping costs moving forward.

More Price Hikes May Be On The Horizon

Nintendo has not ruled out additional price adjustments, especially if global supply chain constraints persist or if new tariffs are implemented. "Please note that price adjustments may be necessary in the future," the company warned.

Consumers looking to buy older Switch models may want to act before the Aug. 3 deadline.

