Tim Cook Says 'Apple Must Do This,' As He Compares AI To Internet, Smartphone Revolutions

Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook conducted a rare all-hands meeting at the company’s Cupertino, California, headquarters after the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings, emphasizing the importance of artificial intelligence as a pivotal opportunity for the tech giant.

Check out the current price of AAPL stock here.

What Happened: Despite being late to the AI market, Cook expressed confidence in Apple’s ability to innovate, as it has with past products, according to a Bloomberg report.

Cook compared the AI revolution to significant technological advancements like the internet and smartphones, stating, “Apple must do this. Apple will do this. This is sort of ours to grab.”

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

During the hourlong session, Cook addressed various topics, including the retirement of operating chief Jeff Williams, the expansion of Apple TV+ viewership, and advancements in health care through AirPods Pro technology.

He also discussed Apple’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and the challenges posed by global regulations.

Cook highlighted the company’s investment in AI, revealing that 12,000 employees were hired last year, with a significant portion in research and development. He urged staff to integrate AI into their work rapidly to avoid falling behind competitors.

See Also: Trump Issues Nuclear Threat To Russia–And Wall Street’s Fear Gauge Goes Vertical

Senior Vice President Craig Federighi discussed the future of Siri, explaining that Apple is working on a new architecture for the voice assistant, aiming for a significant upgrade next year.

Why It Matters: The emphasis on AI comes amid mounting pressure for Apple to catch up with competitors like Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google, Meta Platforms Inc. META and Microsoft Corp. MSFT.

Recently, Cook mentioned that Apple is “very open” to AI acquisitions, indicating a strategic shift to accelerate its AI roadmap.

An analyst recently said that Apple faces an 18-month deadline to deliver a compelling AI strategy. This urgency underscores the importance of Cook’s rallying call to his staff.

The company is also launching a manufacturing academy in Detroit, focusing on AI and manufacturing skills.

Cook recently reassured stakeholders that the iPhone remains central to Apple’s future tech strategy, viewing screenless AI devices as complementary rather than a threat.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Laura Hutton on Shutterstock.com