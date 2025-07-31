Harley-Davidson Confirms Entry-Level $6000 'Sprint' Motorcycle To Launch In 2026, Targeting New Riders

Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG announced it will release an entry-level motorcycle priced at $6000 during the company's second-quarter earnings call.

What Happened: "Scheduled for release in 2026… I'm pleased to share that we're targeting an entry price below $6,000," Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz shared with the investors during the call on Wednesday.

Zeitz also said that the company believes the product would be profitable and highly accessible for customers wanting to get into the Harley brand. The new model, called Sprint, takes its name from the company's iconic “Sprint” motorcycle from the 60s.

Zeitz also confirmed that the bike has been in development since 2021. When released, the CEO confirmed that it would be the company's first small displacement motorcycle for the U.S.

Why It Matters: The news comes as Harley-Davidson's second-quarter earnings call drew mixed reactions from the market as the company reported a 23% YoY decline in sales.

However, the HDFS or Harley-Davidson Financial Service's partnerships with KKR KKR and PIMCO led to a rally in the stock for the company. Harley-Davidson stock rose 20.7% following the earnings call.

The company had earlier withdrawn its financial outlook for 2025, citing concerns and uncertainties posed by the Trump administration's tariffs as well as other economic concerns.

