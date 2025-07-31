July 31, 2025 6:23 AM 2 min read

Chamath Palihapitiya Laid Out A Short Case Against Meta, Alphabet In 2020—Both Have Since Rallied Over 160%

by Snigdha Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Despite forecasting a grim future for Big Tech in mid-2020, venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya's short thesis on Meta Platforms Inc. META and Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL has not materialized, as both stocks have posted massive gains over the past five years.

What Happened: In July 2020, Palihapitiya posted on X a multi-part argument against the long-term prospects of Facebook, now called Meta, and Google, now rebranded under Alphabet, citing regulatory risk, lack of innovation, rising taxes, and antitrust scrutiny.

"If you have the capital/stomach for a 5yr+ bet, here's how I'd build the short case," Palihapitiya wrote.

He argued that "BigTech's long term success is no longer about better products," and said their market dominance would erode under the weight of global legal, political, and economic pressures.

Palihapitiya warned that while each threat alone could be dismissed, "when you layer these probabilities, the risk changes." He estimated that within 7 to 10 years, the odds of meaningful market value destruction could reach 50/50.

See Also: Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Falling Today: What’s Going On?

Why It Matters: Yet, five years later, the opposite has occurred. As of July 30, 2025, Meta's stock is up 174.06% in the past five years. Similarly, Alphabet's Class A shares have gained 164.15%, while Class C shares are up 166.27% during the same period, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Wednesday, Meta posted second-quarter revenue of $47.52 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $44.58 billion. Earnings came in at $7.14 per share, also topping forecasts of $5.79 per share.

Last week, Alphabet reported second-quarter revenue of $96.43 billion, exceeding analyst projections of $93.72 billion. The company also delivered earnings of $2.31 per share, topping estimates of $2.16 per share.

Meta currently holds a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, while Alphabet is valued at $2.83 trillion.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: HVEPhoto on Shutterstock.com

GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$197.08-0.18%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
60.89
Growth
67.59
Quality
81.53
Value
51.25
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$196.13-0.20%
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$776.7111.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Tech
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved