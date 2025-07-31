Mark Zuckerberg Says Not Wearing Meta Ray-Ban Like AI Glasses Will Be Similar To Having Poor Vision Without Corrective Contact Lenses

Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes smart glasses powered by artificial intelligence will become so essential that not wearing them will put users at a cognitive disadvantage—similar to living with poor eyesight and no corrective lenses.

Zuckerberg Bets Big On AI Glasses

Speaking during Meta's second-quarter 2025 earnings call, Zuckerberg expressed strong conviction in the future of AI-enabled wearables, particularly Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses and upcoming models like the Oakley Meta HSTNs.

He described them as a foundational tool for future computing.

"This product category is clearly doing quite well," he said. "It is stylish eyewear, so people like wearing them just as glasses and … the use of Meta AI in them just continues to grow."

Meta CEO Says Smart Glasses Will Be Essential

Zuckerberg argued that smart glasses will become the "ideal form factor for AI" by allowing the system to "see what you see throughout the day, hear what you hear, talk to you" and eventually project information via built-in displays.

He compared their utility to wearing corrective lenses for vision.

"I wear contact lenses," he said. "I feel like if I didn't have my vision corrected, I'd be at a cognitive disadvantage… In the future, if you don't have glasses that have AI or some way to interact with AI, I think you're probably going to be at a pretty significant cognitive disadvantage compared to other people."

Ray-Ban Meta Tops Sales Charts Globally

He also noted that Meta has spent the past five to ten years investing in augmented reality and AI research, putting it years ahead in building AI-first wearable devices.

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, launched in 2023, have reportedly sold millions of units. By October 2024, reports indicated that the smart glasses had become the top-selling product in 60% of Ray-Ban stores across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Meta Buys Stake In EssilorLuxottica

Earlier this month, it was reported that Meta has acquired nearly a 3% stake in eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica, valued at around €3 billion ($3.52 billion). The move aligns with Meta’s expanding ambitions in wearable technology, and the company may increase its stake to up to 5% in the future.

Meta Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations

Meta posted second-quarter revenue of $47.52 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $44.58 billion. The company also reported earnings of $7.14 per share for the quarter, well above the projected $5.79 per share.

Price Action: Meta shares jumped more than 11% in Thursday’s pre-market trading at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that META maintains strong upward momentum across short-, medium and long-term timeframes. Additional performance details are available here.

Photo courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO / Shutterstock.com