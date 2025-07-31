In a recent development, NVIDIA Corp NVDA CEO and President Jensen Huang has sold a significant amount of the company’s stock.

What Happened: Between July 24 and July 28, Huang sold a total of 202,797 shares of common stock for around $39.16 million. The shares were sold at prices ranging from $172.07 to $176.37. The transactions were detailed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Check out the current price of NVDA stock here.

Although Nvidia’s CEO has been selling shares this year, investors shouldn’t be alarmed. The sales are part of a pre-scheduled Rule 10b5-1 trading plan filed in March to sell up to 6 million shares. Such plans are designed to prevent insider trading and are common for executives with large stock holdings.

Even after these transactions, Huang retains ownership of over 858 million Nvidia shares through direct and indirect holdings across various trusts and partnerships. He remains the largest individual shareholder, and only a few institutions hold more shares—making the sales relatively minor in the context of his total holdings.

SEE ALSO: Paramount Cancels Colbert For Financial Reasons Only To Spend $1.5 Billion On South Park Streaming Rights

Why It Matters: Huang’s sale of NVIDIA stock comes at a time when the company is experiencing significant growth and market dominance. On July 29, NVIDIA became the first company in history to reach a $4.3 trillion valuation, surpassing Microsoft by $500 billion. This milestone was achieved amidst the ongoing AI revolution, with NVIDIA at the forefront of the industry.

Despite the recent stock sale, Huang’s confidence in NVIDIA’s future remains evident. The company’s remarkable performance and potential for further growth are underscored by Huang’s continued substantial ownership of NVIDIA shares.

Earlier in the month, on July 28, NVIDIA’s potential for future growth was highlighted when the company’s CEO, Jensen Huang, drew parallels between NVIDIA and Intel INTC, suggesting that NVIDIA could reach similar heights in the semiconductor industry.

These stock sales come at a time when tech industry leaders are offloading their shares. For instance, Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, sold $1.5 billion worth of company stock just days ahead of the e-commerce giant’s upcoming Q2 earnings report.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings shows that Nvidia had a strong price trend over the short, medium and long term. Its momentum ranking was 88.16, whereas its value ranking was poor at 6.32; the details of other metrics are available here.

Loading... Loading...

READ MORE:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.