EXCLUSIVE: Draganfly Sells Heavy Lift Drones To Fortune 50 Giant For Emergency Missions

Draganfly Inc. DPRO announced Wednesday the successful sale of multiple Draganfly Heavy Lift Drones to a Fortune 50 telecommunications company.

Draganfly is a developer of drone solutions and systems, and Infinity Communications, a provider of rapid deployment communications infrastructure.

The sale, finalized following extensive field testing, will support UAV-based emergency response operations and enhance the customer’s emergency communication network capabilities.

The transaction marks a significant step in integrating advanced unmanned aerial systems into large-scale disaster response strategies, the company said.

Draganfly’s Heavy Lift drone platform is outfitted with advanced remote sensors, logistics, and communication payloads, making it ideally suited for delivering critical supplies and restoring connectivity in areas impacted by storms, infrastructure failure, or other emergencies.

“Thanks to our collaboration with Draganfly, our Fortune 50 customer can now leverage the critical role UAV technology and automation play in disaster response,” said Chris Coltrain, National Disaster Recovery Director at Infinity Communications.

Coltrain noted that by integrating Draganfly’s Heavy Lift drones into their deployment strategy, they demonstrated rapid, reliable delivery of life-saving equipment and swift restoration of communications in even the most challenging conditions.

“The Draganfly Heavy Lift platform is designed for high-stakes missions,” commented Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “Working with the outstanding team at Infinity Communications allows us to demonstrate the unmatched versatility of our modular design and the innovation that stems from over 25 years of UAV development.”

Price Action: DPRO shares are trading higher by 3.27% at $ 4.74 premarket at the last check on Wednesday.

Photo by MacroEcon via Shutterstock