Mark Zuckerberg Wore $99,000 Purple Watch During A Meta Product Launch And This How It Gets Its Vibrant Color

Mark Zuckerberg's wrist stole the scene from his own product launch in June when the Meta Platforms Inc. chief previewed new Oakley-Meta smart glasses on Instagram.

What Happened: Zoom-in sleuths at Professional Watches spotted a De Bethune DB28xs "Purple Rain," a 39-millimeter titanium timepiece that debuted last year at $99,000 and was limited to just 25 pieces.

The headline shade isn't paint. De Bethune says the purple comes from thermal oxidation. Titanium is heated to more than 700 degrees Celsius, forming an oxide layer that refracts light and locks in a spectrum that shifts between aubergine and amethyst. "Mastering the art of thermal oxidation of metals, De Bethune explores color nuances born from the heat released by the chemical reactions of heated titanium," the Swiss atelier explains.

Inside the ultra-slim case beats the hand-wound Calibre DB2005, good for a six-day power reserve and framed by the brand's trademark floating "delta" bridge. Collectors note the model's compact size, which is just 7.4 mm thick, makes it a rare blend of avant-garde design and everyday wearability.

Why It Matters: Zuckerberg's embrace of boutique haute horology has accelerated over the past year. In September, he wore a De Bethune DB25 Starry Varius, an $80,000 rose-gold cosmic-dial piece, while taping the "Acquired" tech-podcast in San Francisco.

In January, he flashed an eye-watering Greubel Forsey Hand Made 1, which retails for $895,500 and was built almost entirely by manual tools, in a Meta video that even caught investor Kevin O'Leary's attention. The billionaire's growing collection runs from a humble $120 Casio G-Shock to Rolex, Patek Philippe and F.P. Journe pieces alongside the six-figure independents.

For Zuckerberg, the ‘Purple Rain’ also echoes his first brush with serious timepieces last year, when he and wife Priscilla Chan were filmed admiring Anant Ambani's million-dollar Richard Mille at a pre-wedding party.

