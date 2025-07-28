MicroVision Tech On Nvidia Platform — What's Going On?

MicroVision MVIS stock had a brief uptick before going down on Monday after the company announced that its MOVIA lidar system is now officially supported on the NVIDIA Corp NVDA DRIVE AGX platform, a key development aimed at accelerating the adoption of its perception-enhanced lidar technology within the autonomous driving market.

MicroVision generates most of its revenue by developing and licensing its laser beam scanning (LBS) technology, targeting automotive and industrial lidar applications. The company also earns income from selling augmented reality (AR) and consumer lidar modules.

The Nvidia DRIVE AGX platform is a high-performance, scalable, and energy-efficient AI computing system designed to handle the complex workloads required for autonomous vehicles.

By integrating MOVIA via a plugin driver, MicroVision enables automotive OEMs and partners to access rich, processed point cloud data directly from the lidar sensor, reducing the need for additional computing and simplifying system architecture.

MicroVision's Chief Technology Officer Glen DeVos said the integration will allow faster deployment of its lidar solutions in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and full autonomy platforms. He highlighted that MicroVision's MOVIA sensors combine onboard perception capabilities with cost efficiency, making them highly competitive in commercial trucking and high-volume automotive applications.

DeVos also noted the industrialized MOVIA L sensor is tailored for commercial trucking fleets. At the same time, the upcoming MOVIA S is expected to deliver high performance at a lower price point for mass-market vehicles. The company views this collaboration with Nvidia as a significant step in accelerating its entry into the global automotive market, while continuing to explore broader industrial applications for its perception technology.

MicroVision stock gained 16% year-to-date, gaining close to 30% in the last three months. despite missing the revenue analyst consensus in the past three quarters. It missed the EPS consensus in the last two quarters.

MVIS, NVDA Price Actions: MicroVision stock is down 5.77% at $1.23; Nvidia is up 0.96% at $175.17.

