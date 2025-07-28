Blink Charging, dfYOUNG Partner For Simplified EV Fleet Management

Blink Charging BLNK announced a new partnership with logistics firm dfYOUNG on Monday to simplify EV fleet management and home charger installations for corporate sales teams across the U.S.

The companies aim to streamline the EV transition by combining Blink’s charging technology with dfYOUNG’s fleet logistics expertise.

As part of the collaboration, dfYOUNG will deliver and install pre-packaged, RFID-enabled Blink chargers at sales representatives’ homes.

Blink will handle around-the-clock customer support, while dfYOUNG oversees fleet operations, which include delivery tracking, job completion, safety checks, and regulatory compliance.

The news comes as Blink Charging’s stock has faced significant headwinds, plunging over 19% year-to-date. This decline is largely attributed to the company missing analyst revenue estimates for the past four consecutive quarters and EPS estimates for at least two quarters.

The stock performance has also been impacted by the Trump administration’s recent reversal of EV tax credits. The U.S. House of Representatives approved President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which terminates the $7,500 tax credit for new U.S.-made EVs, effective September 30, 2025.

This policy change is expected to negatively affect the EV industry and its ecosystem, including companies like Blink Charging, with some automakers already increasing EV prices in response.

Despite these challenges, Blink Charging has remained committed to unlocking value through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

Last Monday, Blink Charging expanded its partnership with Belgian real estate firm Group Bernaerts to boost EV charging infrastructure across Belgium. By the end of 2025, it plans to install at least 176 active chargers at Bernaerts-owned properties. The stock gained close to 13% after the update.

Since the partnership was launched in 2022, the two companies have deployed 88 charging stations in Antwerp and Mechelen. As they accelerate their sustainability goals, they expect to double that number by the end of this year.

On July 16, Blink Charging expanded its EV network in South Florida by installing Series 7 chargers at two Accesso-managed commercial properties. The move strengthens Blink’s regional presence, bringing clean energy charging to high-traffic sites in Sunrise and West Boca Raton.

On July 14, Blink Charging expanded its EV charging footprint by acquiring Zemetric, a Silicon Valley-based fleet-focused infrastructure firm. The deal brings Zemetric’s leadership team, now filling key executive roles at Blink, together to accelerate innovation and global growth in smart fleet charging.

On July 10, Blink Charging advanced its U.K. expansion by partnering with Axxeltrova to launch a £100 million fund for EV infrastructure growth. Under the deal, Axxeltrova will fund and own the chargers, while Blink installs, operates, and maintains them through its Blink Network.

Price Action: BLNK shares are trading lower by 5.36% to $1.060 at last check Monday.

