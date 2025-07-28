Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Shuts Down EU Political Ads On Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp — Calls New Rules 'Unworkable'

Meta Platforms Inc. META has announced a ban on political, electoral, and social issue advertising in the European Union (EU) due to the “unworkable requirements” of the new rules.

What Happened: Meta, the parent company of social media giants Facebook and Instagram, as well as messaging app WhatsApp, is set to implement the ban from October, reported AFP. The new EU regulations, known as the Transparency and Targeting of Political Advertising (TTPA), are aimed at enhancing transparency in online advertising following the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been vocal about his discontent with the EU’s regulations, previously accusing the EU of “censorship” and equating fines to tariffs. The company is currently facing a 200-million-euro ($235-million) fine for violating personal data rules on Facebook and Instagram, with the possibility of additional daily penalties if changes are not made.

Meta is not alone in this move. Google GOOGL GOOG last year also revealed plans to block political advertising in the EU from October 2025 due to similar challenges and legal uncertainties.

Why It Matters: This decision by Meta comes amid a series of regulatory challenges faced by the company in the EU. Earlier in July, Meta, along with other tech giants, fought back against a tax case in Italy that could alter how digital services are taxed across the EU.

Additionally, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, was warned of a potential exit from the Russian market due to national security concerns. These instances highlight the increasing regulatory scrutiny faced by Meta in the region.

Furthermore, the EU’s stringent regulations have not only affected Meta but also other tech companies. For instance, Apple Inc. AAPL was expected to dodge daily EU fines by accepting changes to its App Store rules and fees. This growing regulatory pressure on tech companies in the EU could potentially reshape the digital landscape in the region.

