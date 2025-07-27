Meta's New Chief Scientist, Tesla's Investment In xAI, Global AI Body And More: This Week In AI

The week was abuzz with major developments in the tech world, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). From Meta Platforms Inc. META appointing a new chief scientist to China’s push for a global AI body, and from OpenAI’s cautionary advice to AI startups to Tesla’s shareholder proposal on AI investment, and finally, Walmart’s AI overhaul, the weekend was indeed a rollercoaster ride for tech enthusiasts.
Meta’s New Chief Scientist
Meta has officially appointed former OpenAI researcher, Shengjia Zhao, as Chief Scientist of its newly formed Superintelligence Labs. The announcement was made by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Threads, emphasizing Zhao’s pivotal role in constructing the company’s new AI unit.
Global AI Body
Meanwhile, China, amid escalating tensions with the US over tech exports, is advocating for the creation of a global organization to foster international collaboration in AI. The proposal was made by Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai.
OpenAI Chairman’s Warning
On the other hand, Bret Taylor, chairman of OpenAI, has issued a warning to AI entrepreneurs about the financial strain of developing new AI models. Taylor, who has previously worked with tech giants like Google and Facebook, underscored the significant costs involved in training new AI models.
Tesla’s Proposed Investment In xAI
In other news, Tesla Inc. TSLA announced that it has received several shareholder proposals regarding the company’s potential investment in Elon Musk’s AI startup, xAI. The statement was shared on X, acknowledging the growing shareholder interest in the proposed investment in Grok’s parent company.
Walmart’s AI Agent Strategy
Finally, Walmart Inc. WMT is overhauling its AI agent strategy to enhance the user experience. The company is consolidating its numerous AI agents into four unified "super agents," each designed for a specific group: customers, employees, engineers, and sellers or suppliers.
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Rounak Jain
