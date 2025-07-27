Regulatory Pressure, Potential Innovations, AI Strategy Concerns And More: This Week In Appleverse

The past week has been a rollercoaster for Apple Inc. AAPL, with the tech giant facing regulatory scrutiny, potential innovations, and investor concerns. From the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) proposing significant changes to Apple’s mobile ecosystem to the company’s potential leap into the foldable smartphone market, the week was filled with noteworthy developments. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

UK Regulators Target Apple, Google Over App Store Dominance

The CMA is proposing significant changes to the mobile ecosystems of Apple and Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, following an investigation into their market dominance. The CMA is considering designating Apple and Google with “strategic market status” or SMS, a status given to companies with substantial and entrenched market power in the UK's digital activities. This could lead to changes in their app stores and mobile ecosystems.

Apple Likely to Avoid EU Fines with App Store Overhaul

Apple is likely to avoid daily fines from the European Union (EU) by accepting changes to its App Store rules and fees. The EU antitrust regulators are expected to approve Apple's new App Store rules and fees, which could prevent the tech giant from facing significant daily fines.

Apple’s Potential AI Surprise

As Wall Street has been rallying behind the iPhone maker to dive into the artificial intelligence (AI) race, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says that Apple could be ready to surprise investors.

Apple’s Foldable iPhone Could Arrive By 2026

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its first foldable iPhone by 2026, and Wall Street analysts say a Chinese glassmaker could reap the biggest rewards. According to a July 14 report from Citigroup, Chinese firm Lens Technology is positioned to become a “key beneficiary” of Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone market.

Apple Faces Pressure Over AI Strategy

Apple is facing mounting pressure from investors as concerns intensify over its lagging generative AI (GenAI) strategy, a key driver of growth across the tech sector. With the company's shares down 14% year-to-date, contrasting sharply with the S&P 500's 8% gain, the market is signaling a clear demand for a definitive plan to catch up with rivals like Alphabet and Meta Platforms, which have aggressively integrated AI into their offerings.

