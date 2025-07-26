Microsoft Corp. MSFT is investigating whether a leak from its early alert system for cybersecurity companies allowed Chinese hackers to exploit flaws in its SharePoint service before they were patched.

What Happened: The American tech giant is looking into whether the program, designed to provide cybersecurity experts with an opportunity to fix computer systems before the disclosure of new security concerns, led to the widespread exploitation of vulnerabilities in its SharePoint software globally over the past several days, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Microsoft has attributed the SharePoint breaches to state-sponsored hackers from China. At least a dozen Chinese companies participate in the initiative, called the Microsoft Active Protections Program, or MAPP, according to Microsoft’s website.

The investigation comes in the wake of a series of cyberattacks, with the victims now totaling more than 400 government agencies and corporations worldwide, including the US’s National Nuclear Security Administration, the division responsible for designing and maintaining the country’s nuclear weapons.

Why It Matters: The investigation into the potential exploitation of Microsoft’s early alert system comes at a time when the company is under scrutiny for its cybersecurity measures.

This investigation raises questions about the efficacy of Microsoft’s cybersecurity systems and the potential impact on its business.

Despite these challenges, Microsoft remains a dominant force in the software industry, as evidenced by its strong standing compared to competitors. In a recent industry comparison, Microsoft’s performance was illuminated through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, highlighting the company’s resilience and competitive edge in the industry.

