Elon Musk Says $20 Trillion Valuation Possible For Tesla Even As Second Quarter Earnings Show Sales, Revenue Decline: 'Extreme Execution Is Needed'

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk thinks a $20 trillion valuation for the EV giant is possible amid dwindling sales across multiple markets.

What Happened: Quoting a post on social media platform X on Friday, which shared investor Keith Fitz-Gerald's $20 trillion valuation prediction for the EV giant.

"Extreme execution is needed, but a valuation of $20 trillion for Tesla is possible," Musk said in his post.

Why It Matters: While Musk doubles down on Tesla optimism, experts like Wedbush Securities' analyst Dan Ives maintain bullish views on the company, with Ives also maintaining a $500 price target for Tesla.

Despite this, many have slammed the company for a disappointing earnings call for the second quarter, with revenue down 12% to $22.5 billion and sales dwindling in multiple markets, including the U.S. and Europe.

Future Fund LLC's Gary Black called the earnings call a disaster and criticized Tesla for the upcoming affordable vehicle in the lineup being a scaled-down version of the Model Y.

Image via Shutterstock

Overview
