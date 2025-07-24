Palantir Won Pentagon—Next Target: Fortune 500

Could a company once cloaked in secrecy become the corporate world's AI powerhouse? As Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR sets its sights on the Fortune 500, its transformation from a defense stalwart to a commercial titan might just redefine its future—and the industry's.

Palantir’s stock has already gained over 100% so far in 2025. Fresh off landing a $480 million AI deal with the U.S. Army and being selected as one of the military's primary artificial intelligence vendors, Palantir has solidified its position as a national security stalwart. But CEO Alex Karp has made it clear: the real growth lies beyond Washington.

The company's next mission? Conquering the corporate world.

From Battlegrounds To Boardrooms

In the first quarter, Palantir's commercial revenue jumped 27% year-over-year, surpassing the growth rate of its government business. U.S. commercial sales alone soared 40%, driven by rising demand for its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which has been aggressively adopted by clients in healthcare, energy, and manufacturing.

The firm says more than 660 companies are now part of its U.S. commercial customer base—up 69% from a year ago.

AIP Boot Camps Are Paying Off

Palantir's unorthodox strategy of hosting AIP Boot Camps—immersive sessions where potential clients experiment with Palantir's AI tools using their own data—seems to be working. These workshops are converting curiosity into contracts, helping the company break into legacy enterprises that once viewed it as too “spy-tech.”

With big names like Cleveland Clinic, Jacobs Engineering, and Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ on board, Palantir is now eyeing the Fortune 500 as its next battlefield.

The Stakes Are High

Palantir still leans heavily on government revenue. However, if it can replicate its defense success in the private sector, Wall Street could finally see the scaling it has been waiting for.

Karp insists the shift is just beginning—and if his bet on AIP pays off, Palantir could go from defense darling to AI juggernaut.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir Technologies shares were up 0.12% at $154.80 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

