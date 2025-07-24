Palantir's Shyam Shankar Says AI Won't Kill Jobs—It'll Give Blue-Collar Workers 'Superpowers' And Make Them 50X More Productive

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar reframed the artificial intelligence debate, arguing that artificial intelligence is unlocking new levels of creativity and productivity for America's workforce, not replacing it.

What Happened: On Wednesday, speaking on the All-In podcast, Sankar pushed back against the narrative that AI will lead to widespread job losses, especially for blue-collar workers.

"We should not be aspiring to build things that make workers 50% more efficient," Shankar said. "They're really 50 times more productive."

He described AI as a tool that gives "superpowers" to everyday workers—nurses, factory technicians, and frontline staff—by freeing them from administrative clutter and allowing them to focus on high-value tasks.

Sankar pointed to real-world examples, including Laura, a nurse from Tampa General Hospital, who described how AI changed the way she works and inspired new optimism for her children's future.

"The ultimate litmus test is not just how excited the American worker is to leverage AI, but how excited they are for their children to exist in an America that's embraced AI," he said.

Why It Matters: The impact of AI on the job market has been a topic of intense debate. In an interview this month, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang warned that AI could lead to job losses if industries fail to innovate.

Similarly, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has expressed concerns over the disruptive impact of AI on entry-level roles, especially for new college graduates.

Economist Craig Shapiro has also warned that the Federal Reserve’s traditional tool of interest rate cuts may not be enough to address the looming labor crisis caused by AI’s structural impact on employment.

