Apple Set To Dodge Over $50 Million In Daily EU Fines With App Store Overhaul, Opening Door To Cheaper Developer Payments: Report

Apple Inc. AAPL is likely to avoid daily fines from the European Union (EU) by accepting changes to its App Store rules and fees.

What Happened: The EU antitrust regulators are expected to approve Apple’s new App Store rules and fees, which could prevent the tech giant from facing significant daily fines, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Apple’s changes to its App Store rules and fees are anticipated to receive the green light from the EU. These changes were introduced following a 500 million euro ($586.7 million) fine imposed on Apple in April for violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The new rules state that developers will be charged a 20% processing fee for purchases made through the App Store. However, this fee can be reduced to 13% for Apple’s small-business program.

Developers who guide customers to make payments outside the App Store will face a fee between 5% and 15%. They will also be permitted to include unlimited links directing users to external payment platforms.

Apple implemented these changes after being fined by EU antitrust regulators, who said the company's technical and commercial limitations blocked app developers from offering lower-priced alternatives outside the App Store—violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The EU gave Apple 60 days to lift these restrictions as part of efforts to rein in Big Tech and promote fairer competition.

The company faced potential daily fines of up to 5% of its average global daily revenue — roughly €50 million ($58.69 million) per day.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, Apple appealed the EU's €500 million ($586 million) fine over alleged anti-competitive conduct related to its App Store practices, calling it "unprecedented" and “far beyond what the law requires.”

The appeal came after the EU levied a combined $800 million in fines against Apple and Meta Platforms, Inc. META in April 2025 for breaching the bloc's Digital Markets Act.

In June, Apple announced new terms allowing developers in the EU to promote external purchase offers, marking a significant compliance step under the Digital Markets Act. However, these changes also introduced new fees, sparking controversy.

Price Action: Apple closed Tuesday at $214.40, rising 0.90% on the day, with an additional 0.21% gain in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

