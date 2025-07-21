Elon Musk's X Accused Of Algorithm Manipulation And 'Fraudulent Data Extraction' In France: Telegram's Pavel Durov Says Any Tech Company Can Now Be Called A 'Criminal Gang'

The escalating tensions between France and major tech firms took a new turn this week, as Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov criticized the country for its legal approach toward platforms like Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter.

What Happened: On Monday, X revealed that French authorities had launched a criminal investigation into the platform, accusing it of algorithm manipulation and "fraudulent data extraction."

The company called the probe politically motivated and said it was instigated by French lawmaker Eric Bothorel.

X further alleged that the government had granted itself sweeping powers by classifying the platform as an "organized gang," a legal designation typically reserved for criminal networks.

"X believes that this investigation is distorting French law in order to serve a political agenda and, ultimately, restrict free speech," X said in a statement. The company said it declined to comply with France's data request, citing concerns over fairness and due process.

Bothorel defended the French judiciary's independence, saying, "The absence of responsibility and oversight endangers freedom just as much as prohibitions and censorship do," reported Reuters.

Telegram's CEO Durov, who holds French nationality, weighed in on the development, writing on X, "At this point, any tech company can be declared a ‘criminal gang' in France."

He warned that years of effort to attract tech investment are being undone by "a few bureaucrats advancing their careers and political agendas."

Why It's Important: The controversy highlights growing friction between European governments and global tech platforms over privacy, content moderation and regulatory power.

Durov's reaction carries added weight following his own arrest in France in 2024 over Telegram's alleged failure to moderate criminal content. Though he denies wrongdoing, his detention marked the first time a tech CEO was arrested over user activity on a platform.

