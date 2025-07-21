Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says He'd Ditch Software For Physical Sciences If He Were 20 Today

Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang has expressed his preference for the physical sciences over software if he were a student today.

What Happened: On Wednesday, during his visit to Beijing, Huang was asked about his educational focus if he were a 20-year-old student today. He responded by saying that he would prioritize the physical sciences over software, reported CNBC.

He added that he graduated from college at the age of 20 and would have chosen physical sciences over software sciences. The physical sciences encompass non-living systems such as physics, chemistry, astronomy, and earth sciences.

"For the young, 20-year-old Jensen, that's graduated now, he probably would have chosen … more of the physical sciences than the software sciences," he said.

Despite not elaborating on his decision, Huang has been a strong advocate for “Physical AI,” which he believes is the next significant wave in AI development. This phase of AI requires an understanding of physical reasoning abilities, such as the laws of physics and object permanence.

He has previously stated that AI agents, which are digital workforce robots capable of reasoning, are a key focus for many tech companies. The next wave, Physical AI, will be crucial for the development of highly robotic plants and factories to address the global labor shortage.

Why It Matters: In a conversation earlier this year, Huang expressed his belief in the potential of AI to enhance students’ career prospects and job performance. This change in stance could signal a broader shift in the tech industry’s priorities.

Huang has also warned about potential job losses due to the widespread adoption of AI. In an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, he stressed that maintaining employment depends on generating new ideas. He had echoed Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's concerns about AI causing widespread job disruptions.

This month, Nvidia made history by becoming the first company ever to surpass a $4 trillion market valuation, just two years after hitting the $1 trillion mark. Its stock has soared 1,591.5% over the last five years.

