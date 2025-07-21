Elon Musk Says Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Is About To Get Major Boost From Austin Robotaxi Upgrades: 'Step Change Improvement'

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk states that the company's Full Self-Driving system will undergo improvements as the EV giant integrates Robotaxi upgrades into its production models.

What Happened: "Your Tesla self-driving capability will see a step change improvement as we integrate upgrades for the Austin robotaxi build into the general production release," the billionaire said in a social media post on X on Sunday.

Musk added that the company is validating the upgrades and improvements made for Austin, which do not pose challenges for other regions and cause any "regressions elsewhere." "For Europe and China, we are awaiting regulatory approval. Hopefully soon," Musk said in the post.

Why It Matters: The updates from Musk come in as Tesla has been under fire for its self-driving tech, which was under the spotlight once again as a Tesla engineer confirmed at a court hearing in Miami that the company did not maintain Autopilot records before 2018.

However, Tesla could also face tougher scrutiny over its self-driving ambitions as President Donald Trump's pick to lead the NHTSA, Jonathan Morrison, has called for tougher oversight on autonomous driving in the U.S.

Elsewhere, Tesla appointed a senior IT executive at the company, Raj Jegannathan, to lead the EV giant's sales team after Troy Jones exited the company following a 13-year stint. Interestingly, Jegannathan lacks traditional sales experience with his expertise lying in IT.

