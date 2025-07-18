OpenAI is raking in billions, reshaping industries, and amassing a user base rivaling the world's top tech firms — but it's still not making a dime. If this sounds familiar, it should.

OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman may be running Silicon Valley's next great high-growth, no-profit juggernaut. It’s a trajectory similar to one his fellow OpenAI co-founder, Elon Musk, used when scaling Tesla Inc TSLA.

Burning Cash, Building The Future — Just Like Musk Did

OpenAI's trajectory evokes comparisons to Tesla’s early years — scaling aggressively, burning cash, yet commanding sky-high valuations on visionary promise. Much like Tesla redefined automotive expectations long before turning a profit, OpenAI is betting that its unmatched consumer traction and AI agent innovation will keep investor belief alive, even as profitability remains distant.

According to JPMorgan analyst Brenda Duverce, OpenAI is sprinting ahead on revenue, reporting an 82% jump in annualized revenue to $10 billion in the first half of 2025. Indeed, dollars are flying in, but profits remain a distant mirage. Just like Tesla in its earlier years, OpenAI is all about ambition and commanding investor imagination — even if margins are missing in action.

The Cult Of ChatGPT Is Real

With over 800 million users and a valuation north of $300 billion, OpenAI is now the third most valuable private company globally. Consumer subscriptions account for a whopping 75% of its revenue, and ChatGPT ranks as the second-fastest-growing app in digital history.

OpenAI, which began as a quiet research lab in 2015, has now become a bellwether in the AI industry, according to Duverce.

The company's massive user base and brand advantage could help unlock a total addressable market (TAM) exceeding $700 billion by 2030. But in an ecosystem racing toward commoditization, with Google's Gemini and DeepSeek-R1 hot on its heels, staying in the lead won't come easily.

All-In On AI Agents, But No Clear Profit Path

OpenAI's next bet? AI agents that act autonomously to complete tasks — a possible moonshot to dethrone hardware and ad-tech giants. However, Duverce warns that high inference costs, declining model prices, and a hyper-competitive landscape mean the path to profitability may be years away.

Despite these challenges, OpenAI has raised $63 billion for infrastructure and talent – a massive war chest that keeps it well ahead of private rivals.

Still, with no profits expected until 2029 and a valuation at 27x 2025E revenue (triple the Magnificent Seven average), investor expectations are sky-high.

Image: Shutterstock