Palmer Luckey Says 'There's A Chance' Anduril Launches American-Made Computers Soon, Rules Out Chance Of A Humanoid Robot

Anduril Industries founder Palmer Luckey says his defense‑tech company may one day launch an American‑made line of personal computers, reviving a capability that faded after giants such as Dell Technologies Inc. DELL shuttered U.S. plants in the 2000s.

What Happened: "I think there's a chance it's going to be Anduril," Luckey said at the Reindustrialize Summit this week, noting talks with chipmakers, assemblers and other suppliers.

Luckey, who addressed the Detroit conference via telepresence robot, cautioned that the effort would hinge on outside partners. "Some things Anduril has to do; other things we'd rather have other people do." He ruled out building the firm's own humanoid robot, saying collaboration delivers tools faster.

Luckey mentioned that Anduril has held conversations with “everyone you would need to have to do that,” including people “on the chip side, on the assembly side, on the manufacturing side.”

U.S.‑built PCs are not novel. Dell once ran assembly lines in Miami, Nashville and Winston‑Salem, North Carolina, but closed the latter in 2009 as production moved abroad, reports Reuters.

Why It Matters: Anduril, founded in 2017, has grown around autonomous drones, underwater vehicles and its AI‑driven Lattice battlefield software. The company recently raised $2.5 billion at a $30.5 billion valuation and is eyeing an IPO to chase "trillion‑dollar" Pentagon work.

Contracts are piling up. The Marine Corps awarded Anduril a 10‑year deal worth up to $642 million for counter‑drone systems in March this year, says Defense One, while the Pentagon last fall signed a $250 million order for the firm's reusable Roadrunner interceptor. The Army has also tapped Anduril to supply small uncrewed aircraft systems to brigade units.

On the tech front, Anduril is partnering with Meta to build extended‑reality combat headsets that plug into Lattice and has linked with Germany's Rheinmetall to co‑develop autonomous air systems for Europe.

Whether Anduril ultimately stamps "Made in America" on a desktop or laptop remains uncertain. Luckey joked that the machine's working codename is "pro‑American and a gambling reference," adding that it will only ship if domestic partners can beat overseas rivals on cost and security.

