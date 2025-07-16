Taiwan's Chip Industry Comes Under Attack By China-Linked Hackers As Trump Administration Tightens Export Controls: Report

Chinese-linked cybercriminals have reportedly intensified their attacks on Taiwan's semiconductor industry, targeting companies and financial analysts amid escalating U.S. export restrictions, according to cybersecurity researchers.

What Happened: In a new analysis released Wednesday, cybersecurity firm Proofpoint reported a spike in cyber-espionage campaigns by at least three China-aligned hacking groups between March and June of this year, with some activity still ongoing, according to Reuters.

"We've seen entities that we hadn't ever seen being targeted in the past being targeted," said Mark Kelly, a threat researcher at Proofpoint focused on Chinese-related threats.

The hackers reportedly targeted 15 to 20 organizations, including semiconductor firms, small businesses, and analysts at at least one U.S.-based international bank.

While Proofpoint did not disclose specific victims, major Taiwanese chipmakers include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM, MediaTek, United Microelectronics Corp. UMC, Nanya Technology NNYAF and Realtek Semiconductor.

One group used compromised Taiwanese university email accounts to impersonate job seekers and send malware-laced PDFs or password-protected files.

Another campaign targeted analysts by posing as a fake investment firm offering collaboration opportunities. The attacks ranged from a few highly targeted emails to broad campaigns with up to 80 messages.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington denied any involvement, telling the publication that cyberattacks are a global issue and that China "firmly opposes and combats all forms of cyber attacks and cyber crime."

Why It's Important: The cyberattacks coincide with the growing efforts of the Donald Trump administration to cut off China's access to advanced semiconductors, many of which are manufactured in Taiwan.

Meanwhile, U.S. AI chip giant Nvidia Corporation NVDA is set to restart shipments of its H20 GPUs to China following the Donald Trump administration's approval of export license applications.

The approval comes after export controls in April blocked $2.5 billion worth of H20 shipments earlier and paused an additional $8 billion in planned deliveries.

