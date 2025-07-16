OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji Shares 4 Must-Have Skills For Kids To Thrive In The Age Of AI

Ronnie Chatterji, Chief Economist at OpenAI and a former senior economic adviser in both the Biden and Obama administrations, is focusing on equipping his children with four essential skills for a future dominated by artificial intelligence

What Happened: According to a Business Insider report, Chatterji, who has previously held senior economic policy positions in the Biden and Obama administrations, is emphasizing the importance of critical thinking, adaptability, emotional intelligence, and financial numeracy.

Chatterji believes that these skills will be vital for the future workforce, especially as AI begins to take over technical skills like coding. He also spends a significant amount of time predicting which jobs will be most affected by AI.

See Also: Bitcoin Dips Below $117,000: What On-Chain Data Reveals About The Next Big Price Shift – Benzinga

Ronnie Chatterji, in an episode of the OpenAI podcast, stated, “You’ve gotta learn how to be a critical thinker and identify problems.”

Why It Matters: Chatterji’s emphasis on these skills aligns with the growing concern about the impact of AI on the job market. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently warned that the increasing use of AI could lead to job losses if industries fail to innovate.

The rise of AI has been a topic of concern for several years. In June, economist Craig Shapiro warned that AI’s structural impact on employment, particularly in white-collar sectors, renders traditional monetary policy ineffective, urging a shift toward fiscal and regulatory solutions.

In May, Aneesh Raman, LinkedIn’s chief economic opportunity officer, described how AI is rapidly transforming entry-level work, leaving Gen Z job seekers at risk. These warnings from industry leaders highlight the urgency of preparing the next generation for a world heavily influenced by AI.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Svet foto / Shutterstock.com