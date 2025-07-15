Jim Cramer's shouting "HUGE" for a reason – Nvidia Corp NVDA just scored a major geopolitical win. After a months-long U.S. export ban, the Donald Trump administration has greenlit shipments of Nvidia's H20 AI chips to China, setting off a Wall Street celebration. Nvidia stock surged 4.47% pre-market to $171.40, and analysts are already eyeing $180 as the next stop.

Back in April, the H20 ban cost Nvidia $4.5 billion in stranded inventory and up to $15 billion in lost China sales. But CEO Jensen Huang's diplomatic maneuvering – including talks with U.S. and Chinese officials – flipped the script. Now, Chinese giants like TikTok parent ByteDance, Tencent Holdings ADR TCEHY and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA BABAF are scrambling to lock in orders.

$15 Billion Back In Play

The H20 chip was custom-built for China's AI market under tighter U.S. export controls. With this green light, Nvidia stands to regain its 13% share of China revenue, and possibly more. The chip powers large language models and enterprise AI applications—exactly the kind of tech Beijing is racing to scale.

At the same time, Nvidia is doubling down with its new RTX Pro GPU, built on its Blackwell architecture and aimed at China's industrial AI boom, from factories to logistics. With both consumer and enterprise demand rebounding, the H20 approval may be the catalyst to reaccelerate Nvidia's revenue machine in Asia.

Cramer: "Own It, Don't Trade It"

Cramer is putting his stamp on the rally, urging investors to hold Nvidia long-term: "Own it, don't trade it," he posted, echoing his full-throated support for the stock's post-ban upside. His "HUGE!!!" endorsement underscores just how pivotal this policy reversal could be for Nvidia's near-term growth and long-term dominance.

But the risks haven't vanished. Tensions between Washington and Beijing remain fragile, and the new approval comes with per-shipment licensing conditions, meaning regulatory whiplash is still on the table.

For now, though, Nvidia's back in the China game—and Wall Street's buying the comeback.

