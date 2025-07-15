Elmo's X Account Gets Hacked, Sesame Street Muppet's Account Spews Antisemitic And Anti-Trump Posts

Just days after Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok made some antisemitic comments, the official X, formerly Twitter, account of Elmo was hacked and flooded with anti-Donald Trump content.

What Happened: On Sunday, The X account of the Sesame Street muppet, which has over 600,000 followers, posted hateful messages.

The posts called for violence against Jews and falsely claimed that Trump is "a puppet" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "is in the Epstein files," according to screenshots shared online, reported the Washington Post.

The posts have since been deleted.

The Sesame Workshop confirmed the breach in a statement to the publication, saying, "Elmo's X account was compromised by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts," a spokesperson said.

"We are working to restore full control of the account," they added.

X and Sesame Workshop did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It's Important: The hack follows Grok's latest outburst, which xAI said was due to a flawed code update. "First off, we deeply apologize for the horrific behavior that many experienced," the platform posted while apologizing on Friday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Defense has awarded contracts worth up to $200 million each to Elon Musk's xAI, OpenAI, Google and Anthropic to expand AI capabilities for national security.

However, this development has been criticized by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who cited the latest Grok debacle as a big concern.

