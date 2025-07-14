Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang To Attend China Supply Chain Expo In Beijing On Wednesday, Says State TV

Nvidia Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang is reportedly set to attend the opening ceremony of China's international supply chain expo in Beijing on Wednesday.

What Happened: The event is organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, which confirmed Huang’s attendance, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, reported Reuters on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Nvidia officials also said Huang will hold a media briefing the same day.

Huang is also reportedly expected to meet with senior Chinese officials, including Premier Li Qiang and Vice Premier He Lifeng, during the International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, though final approval of the meetings is still pending.

Why It's Important: Huang's presence at the expo comes as Nvidia navigates heightened U.S.-China trade tensions and increased export restrictions on advanced AI chips.

Over the weekend, Huang said in a CNN interview that the Chinese military isn't using Nvidia's chips, noting that China can't rely on U.S. technology for its military since access could be cut off at any time.

Previously, it was also reported that Nvidia was planning to launch a scaled-down version of its Blackwell RTX Pro 6000 AI chip in China that complies with U.S. export controls.

The new chip, which drops advanced features like high-bandwidth memory and NVLink, is designed specifically for the Chinese market and could be unveiled as soon as September.

Price Action: Nvidia shares slipped 0.12% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

