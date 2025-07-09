VC Insists Only '996' Culture Can Propel Toward Billion-Dollar Startups, But Reveals 'There Is Nuance'

Venture capitalist Harry Stebbings says founders who clock out at 5 pm will never helm a $10 billion company, arguing the global race for artificial intelligence dominance demands "seven days a week" commitment.

What Happened: Stebbings ignited a firestorm in June when he wrote on LinkedIn that "7 days a week is the required velocity to win right now," warning European startups they are competing with round-the-clock teams in Silicon Valley and China.

The post, viewed hundreds of thousands of times, surprised the 20VC founder. "I wasn't prepared for the criticism," he later told CNBC Make It.

Critics branded the message "toxic" and "childish," saying Europe needs capital, not burnout. Stebbings countered that speed separates winners from also-rans. "When you go to the Valley now, and when you go to China now, they are working seven days a week in the fastest-growing companies. It's that simple."

He cited China's "996" ethos as proof that relentless pace drives scale, though he called adopting it verbatim "ignorant" without breaks for gym, family, or friends. "There is nuance," he said. "I'm not saying miss dinner or just sit at your desk all day."

The 996 working hour system refers to a grueling schedule—9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week—practiced by some Chinese companies, especially in tech. Though illegal under Chinese labor laws, it’s widely used, according to PitchBook.

See also: Tom Lee Calls Robinhood ‘Morgan Stanley’ For Gen Z, Draws 1980s Wall Street Broker Analogy To Explain Fintech’s Rise

Stebbings, whose London-based firm manages roughly $650 million as per a FT report from late 2024, argues Europeans lack marketing flair, not cash. "If you think that you can build a $10 billion business and work five days a week, then I'm sorry to say, you're deluding yourself."

Why It Matters: Stebbings isn’t the only one vouching for more struggle and dedication in the workplace. Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary recently said on a podcast that he believes only about one in three has the grit to thrive as an entrepreneur.

Similarly, Scale AI's billionaire co-founder Lucy Guo says anyone focused on hunting work-life balance is likely “not in the right work,” arguing 90-hour weeks are the new baseline for startup success. A handful of others agree. Google co-founder Sergey Brin recently told AI teams that “60 hours is the sweet spot,” according to a leaked memo.

Loading... Loading...

Read next:

Image Via Shutterstock