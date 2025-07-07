Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Lures Away Apple AI Chief Ruoming Pang With Tens-Of-Millions Compensation Package: Report

Ruoming Pang, the AI model lead at Apple Inc. AAPL, is reportedly leaving to join Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms Inc. META.

What Happened: Pang, who was leading Apple's AI model team responsible for training Cupertino's foundational models, is the latest hire to escalate Meta's suprintelligence efforts, reported Bloomberg on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Meta proposed a compensation package valued at tens of millions of dollars annually to ensure Pang joins the Facebook parent. At Apple, Zhifeng Chen will take over his responsibilities.

See Also: Jensen Huang Gave $12.6 Million To Charity, Then Nvidia’s Stock Made It Billions

On the same day, Meta also brought on board Yuanzhi Li, a researcher from OpenAI, and Anton Bakhtin, formerly of Claude at Anthropic PBC, the report added, citing people with knowledge.

Apple and Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It's Important: The latest move by Meta is another in the series of pushes the company is taking to expand its superintelligence unit.

Last month, Zuckerberg's company also brought Scale AI's Alexandr Wang, startup founder Daniel Gross and former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman on board with lucrative compensation packages.

Previously, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed that Meta has been approaching several people at ChatGPT-parent, luring them with substantial offers. However, he said that none of the startup's top talent took these offers.

Price Action: Meta shares edged up 0.014% in after-hours trading, while Apple shares slipped 0.46% during the same period, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that META maintains a solid upward trend across the short, medium and long term. Its growth score remains strong, though its value rating is comparatively lower. You can find more detailed performance data here.

Photo Courtesy: Skorzewiak on Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: