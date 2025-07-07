Uber CEO's Mother Refuses To Buy Starbucks Coffee Thanks To Her Frugal Beginnings — Even Though Her Son's Company Delivers It: 'You Got To Talk It Up' Says Dara Khosrowshahi

Uber Technologies Inc. UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's mother revealed she still refuses to buy Starbucks Corporation SBUX coffee, despite the fact that Uber Eats delivers it.

What Happened: During a segment aired by CBS Sunday Morning on June 29, Khosrowshahi and his mother, Lili Khosrowshahi, sat down to reflect on their family’s journey from fleeing the Iranian revolution to leading one of America's most influential tech companies.

While discussing their early struggles in the U.S., Lili dropped a candid—and slightly cheeky—remark that caught viewers’ attention.

“We came from a much better life to a smaller life. At the time, coffee was 15 cents and I wouldn’t even buy a cup of coffee,” she said, describing their frugal beginnings. “In fact, I don’t pay for Starbucks coffee to this day.”

Dara, chuckling, quickly jumped in with a reminder. “Mom, Starbucks is a customer of Uber Eats. You got to talk it up,” he said, adding, “I love Starbucks.”

To which Lili responded, "I'll let you pay, yes."

Why It's Important: Khosrowshahi's family fled Tehran in 1978 during the revolution, losing everything in the process. The family eventually settled first in southern France and later in the United States, where they lived with a relative in Tarrytown, New York.

The exchange was a rare personal peek into the family dynamics of the Uber chief, who took the reins of the company in 2017 and has since worked to reform its corporate culture and public image.

Uber currently has a market cap of $195.79 billion. Dara has an estimated net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Before leading Uber, Dara served as the CEO of Expedia Group, an online travel company that operates several travel fare aggregator sites.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that UBER continues to demonstrate a solid upward trend across the short, medium and long term. Its growth score remains strong, although its value ranking is relatively lower. More detailed performance information is available here.

