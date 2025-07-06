iOS 26 Spam Filter, AI Expectations, F1 Success And More: This Week In Appleverse

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride for Apple Inc. AAPL. From introducing new features to its iOS 26 update to the box office success of ‘F1: The Movie’, Apple has been making headlines in multiple sectors. Here’s a recap of the top stories.

Apple’s iOS 26 Update to Combat Spam

Apple is set to roll out a new feature with iOS 26 that aims to curb spam by automatically filtering and silencing unwanted texts in its Messages app. This enhanced spam screening tool is expected to provide users with a more streamlined and spam-free experience.

Low AI Expectations Boost Apple Stock

According to Gene Munster from Deepwater Asset Management, Apple’s stock bump on Monday shows just how eagerly investors are waiting for signs that the company is serious about artificial intelligence. The rumors of a Siri upgrade alone fueled a 2% stock jump.

‘F1: The Movie’ Surpasses Expectations

Apple’s Brad Pitt-starrer ‘F1: The Movie' has been a box office success, surpassing expectations and adding another feather to Apple’s cap in the entertainment sector.

Apple Stock Eyes Rebound

Despite being down 15% year-to-date, Apple’s stock is eyeing a rebound. A mix of seasonal strength, rising App Store revenue, and improving sentiment could set up the stock for a rare comeback.

iPhone Sales Bounce Back in China

Apple’s iPhone sales are set for a significant rebound in China in the second quarter of 2025, with both Huawei Technologies and Apple leading the charge in year-on-year growth. However, the pressure from Huawei and Xiaomi continues to intensify.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Rounak Jain

Photo courtesy: jamesteohart / Shutterstock.com