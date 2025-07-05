Trump Says 'We Pretty Much Have A Deal' As He Reveals US Will Resume TikTok Deal Talks With China Soon

On Friday, President Donald Trump said the U.S. is poised to resume negotiations with China as early as Monday or Tuesday over a potential deal involving TikTok's U.S. operations.

What Happened: Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said that the U.S. "pretty much" has a deal in place for the ByteDance-owned video app, reported Reuters.

"I think we’re gonna start Monday or Tuesday… talking to China, perhaps President Xi or one of his representatives," Trump said. "We pretty much have a deal."

When asked how confident he was about Beijing’s cooperation, Trump responded, "I’m not confident, but I think so. President Xi and I have a great relationship and I think it’s good for them. I think the deal is good for China and it’s good for us."

Why It's Important: TikTok's fate has become a high-stakes issue at the intersection of national security, data privacy and U.S.-China trade tensions.

The original plan — which involved spinning off TikTok's U.S. assets into a new, American-controlled company — had stalled earlier this year after Trump announced sweeping tariffs on Chinese imports.

In response, China signaled it would block any forced divestment, delaying the deal's progress.

Last month, Trump extended the deadline for TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest U.S. operations until Sept. 17. The president said a final deal would likely require China’s sign-off.

Before the widespread tariffs were announced in April, a deal appeared likely, with a group of U.S. investors — including Oracle Corp. ORCL, Blackstone Inc. BX and the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz — showing interest.

