Anduril CEO Palmer Luckey Says Weapons Destroyed 'Hundreds of Millions' in Russian Assets, Urges US Military Aid to Ukraine

Anduril Industries CEO Palmer Luckey disclosed Wednesday that his company’s autonomous weapons systems have destroyed “hundreds of millions” worth of Russian military assets in Ukraine, while advocating for increased U.S. military support as the fastest path to peace.

What Happened: “Anduril had people/hardware in Ukraine two weeks into the invasion. Our autonomous weapons have destroyed hundreds of millions worth of Russia’s war machine,” Luckey wrote on X. “The United States should give them the tools they need to win. It is the fastest path to peace, one way or another.”

The statement came in response to Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak, who praised Luckey’s early support during the conflict. Yermak described the defense tech executive as “steady, kind, and clear” in a wartime meeting.

Anduril’s involvement in Ukraine comes as global defense spending surged 9.4% to $2.72 trillion in 2024, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute data. The increase marks the steepest annual rise since the Cold War, with Europe and the Middle East leading expenditure growth.

Why It Matters: The Southern California-based defense contractor recently raised $2.5 billion at a $30.5 billion valuation, more than doubling from last year’s $14 billion mark. Founders Fund, backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, led the round with a record $1 billion commitment.

Luckey confirmed the company plans to go public, stating “there’s not really a path to a company like Anduril winning things in the shape of let’s say a trillion dollar F-35 joint strike fighter contract as a private company.”

The disclosure comes amid ongoing peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, with President Donald Trump threatening “large-scale” sanctions on Moscow unless progress is made. The U.S. recently signed a mineral resources agreement with Ukraine, granting American companies priority access to Ukrainian critical minerals.

