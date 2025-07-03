TSLA Stock Surges 5% As Q2 Deliveries 'Better Than Feared:' Gary Black Explains Why Elon Musk-Led Tesla Fared Better Than Market's Worst Fears

Tesla Inc. TSLA stock surged on Wednesday as the EV giant reported Q2 2025 delivery figures more or less in line with Wall Street estimates amid declining sales and CEO Elon Musk's feud with U.S. President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Tesla delivered 384,122 vehicles in Q2, with the majority of the number coming from the Tesla Model 3 and the Model Y, according to a press release shared by the company on Wednesday.

Veteran investor Gary Black explained in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday what could've driven Tesla's better-than-estimated performance. "$TSLA now +4.3% on better than feared 2Q deliveries," he said in the post.

Black added that Tesla beat the 370k estimate predicted by him, "2Q was better than expected, led by refreshed Model Y delivs and strong quarter-end China deliveries," he said.

The investor noted that the strong delivery figures could lead to positive revisions in the company’s 2025 delivery estimates, "especially with the planned elimination of the $7,500 EV credit in Trump's tax and spending bill."

Why It Matters: The stock surge led by the figures could provide relief to Tesla, which has been grappling with poor sales in markets like Sweden and Norway, where sales declined more than 60%.

Tesla's Canadian sales also took a hit, with some researchers suggesting that the EV giant's sales are "close to zero" in the country. The declining sales could be attributed to Musk's right-wing political views and close association with Trump.

Interestingly, Musk is said to oversee Tesla sales in the U.S. and Europe himself after close aide Omead Afshar's departure from Tesla, with SVP Tom Zhu said to oversee global production operations.

