Nikita Bier, The Founder Of Gas And TBH, Who Once Asked Elon Musk To Hire Him As VP Of Product At Twitter, Has Joined X: 'Never Give Up'

Nikita Bier's persistence has paid off — the entrepreneur behind Gas and tbh is now the new head of product at X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

What Happened: On Monday, Bier announced on X that he's officially taking the reins as head of product. "Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve officially posted my way to the top: I’m joining @X as Head of Product," Bier wrote.

Bier's journey has been a lesson in tenacity. In 2022, after Elon Musk expressed interest in acquiring Twitter, Bier pitched himself directly to Musk, posting, "@elonmusk Hire me to run Twitter as VP of Product."

Now, following his hiring, Bier went back and replied to his original 2022 post on the platform, saying, "Never give up."

Why It's Important: Bier's appointment signals Musk's ongoing push to transform X into a broader everything app. With a track record of creating viral social experiences — tbh was acquired by Meta Platforms, Inc. META in 2017 and Gas by Discord in 2023 — Bier could help X reinvent itself.

He also teased plans to leverage Grok, X's AI assistant, to deliver "hyper-relevant timelines" and help users better understand what's happening on the platform.

Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022 and later rebranded it as X, aiming to turn it into an "everything app" as part of his larger vision. In March 2025, Musk's artificial intelligence startup, xAI, took over his social media platform through an all-stock deal worth $33 billion.

